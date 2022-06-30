J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.94. 2,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $138,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

