Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,283. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

