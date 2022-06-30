Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,283. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
