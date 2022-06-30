Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 88,825 Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 88,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sierra Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,209,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,292. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.42). On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

