Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,832,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.