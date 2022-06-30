Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.79.

Shares of MA traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

