Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,687. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

