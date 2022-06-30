Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

