Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $633,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 31,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,524. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

