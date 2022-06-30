Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 12,019 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 206,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,613. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

