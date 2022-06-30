Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $562,624 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

