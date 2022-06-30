Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

