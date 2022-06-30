James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($17.24) on Thursday. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,324.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £280.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.66.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

