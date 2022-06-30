James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($17.24) on Thursday. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,324.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £280.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.66.
James Latham Company Profile (Get Rating)
