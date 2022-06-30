Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 50,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

