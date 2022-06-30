Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($8.94) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.71). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($8.94), with a volume of 311,914 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 728.50.
About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)
Further Reading
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.