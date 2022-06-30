John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,411. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

