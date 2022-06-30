John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $18,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTBC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,147. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

