John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.21

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

