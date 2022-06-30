Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 250,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Joint by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Joint by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Joint by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Joint by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

