Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 257,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 478,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)
Featured Articles
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.