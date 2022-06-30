Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 257,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 478,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

