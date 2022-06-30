JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($195.74) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €199.00 ($211.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

ETR WCH opened at €135.40 ($144.04) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($199.04).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

