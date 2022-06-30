JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €1.44 ($1.53) on Thursday, reaching €24.43 ($25.98). 1,732,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.45 and a 200 day moving average of €27.42. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

