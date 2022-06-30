JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target to €67.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($75.53) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Kion Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 63,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.52. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.