JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.45.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.19. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.0448451 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,531,341.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

