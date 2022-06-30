JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Price Target to 92.00

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 65.90 to 92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

ACKAY stock remained flat at $$21.98 during trading hours on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.