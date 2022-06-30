Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 654.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 27,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
