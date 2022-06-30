KardiaChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $528,652.00 (KAI)

KardiaChain (KAI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $528,652.00 worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016115 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,300,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

