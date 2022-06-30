Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Volume Tops $95,773.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $193,372.09 and $95,773.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

