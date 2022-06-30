Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KMF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 127,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,634. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

