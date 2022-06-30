Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KMF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 127,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,634. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
