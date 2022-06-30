Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,323.05 and $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00143372 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

