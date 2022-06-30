Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE KCGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,038. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

