Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,607,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,315,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capri by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 260,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. 16,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,774. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

