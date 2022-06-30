Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,531,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

