Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 124.5% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 65,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,004,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,583,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 478,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,430,861. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

