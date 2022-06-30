Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,562. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

REGN traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $593.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,245. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.46. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

