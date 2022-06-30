Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $128,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

IWO traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average of $244.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

