KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $408,993.57 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $408,993.57 and approximately $3,087.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01521187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00092279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014958 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

