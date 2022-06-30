Kiaro (CVE:KO) Stock Price Up 25%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 200,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 149,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03.
Kiaro Company Profile (CVE:KO)
