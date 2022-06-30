Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 504.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KCDMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 24,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $613.19 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 82.50%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

