Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €81.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €0.95 ($1.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €40.03 ($42.59). The stock had a trading volume of 473,924 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.44. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

