Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €71.00 to €67.00. The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 90522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

