Klimatas Trading Up 27.9% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,162.61 and $178.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

