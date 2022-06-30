Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,019 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.