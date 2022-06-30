Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.56

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.69. Landec shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 26,436 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $293.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Landec by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

