Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LE. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,646. The firm has a market cap of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 67.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

