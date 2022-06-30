Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Lands’ End stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 67.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

