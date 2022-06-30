Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $73.85

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.85, but opened at $70.47. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 3,969 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 3.65.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock valued at $631,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

