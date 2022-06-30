Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.35 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for approximately 7.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

LHC Group stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

