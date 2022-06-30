Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Exponent comprises about 1.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

