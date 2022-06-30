Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.40

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.40 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 114.10 ($1.40). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 504,713 shares changing hands.

LTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £883.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,298.86).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

