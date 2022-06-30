Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 329 ($4.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.33.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

